HUH—a digital platform that brings creatives together from different parts of the world to reflect how their cities are feeling—and their premiere collaboration between artists from Toronto and LA presents Collaboration 002 – Singapore and Lagos. Multidisciplinary Nigerian-American artist Wavy The Creator and Singapore-based design studio Tell Your Children to reflect on the mood of ‘disquiet’ brought on by recent violence in Nigeria and globally. This has taken shape as an original song composed by Wavy and accompanying visual experience directed by Tell Your Children. Jan 11. https://www.planethuh.com