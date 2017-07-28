WayHome Music And Arts Festival

Burl's Creek Park 8th Line S (Oro-Medonte), Oro-Medonte, Ontario L0L2X0

Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean, Flume, Justice, Solange, Marshmello, Vance Joy, Schoolgoy Q, Tegan 7 Sara, The Shins, Andy Shauf, Begonia, Constantines, Danny Brown, Death From Above 1979, Phantogram, Royal Blood, Tanya Tagaq, The Dirty Nil and many others at this outdoor festival. Jul 28-30.

General admission $tba, tent camping, RV camping and more available.

Info

