WayHome Music And Arts Festival
Burl's Creek Park 8th Line S (Oro-Medonte), Oro-Medonte, Ontario L0L2X0
Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean, Flume, Justice, Solange, Marshmello, Vance Joy, Schoolgoy Q, Tegan 7 Sara, The Shins, Andy Shauf, Begonia, Constantines, Danny Brown, Death From Above 1979, Phantogram, Royal Blood, Tanya Tagaq, The Dirty Nil and many others at this outdoor festival. Jul 28-30.
General admission $tba, tent camping, RV camping and more available.
Info
Burl's Creek Park 8th Line S (Oro-Medonte), Oro-Medonte, Ontario L0L2X0 View Map
Critics' Picks
Out Of Town, Outdoor
Music
Festivals
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul