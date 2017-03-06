We Are The Land: Jaime Black Artist Residency
U of T St George Campus King's College Circle area, Toronto, Ontario
Opening and closing gatherings features with Indigenous artisans, DJ party and more, artist talks and a guided tour of activation sites, screening and discussions, outdoor performance at Philospher's Walk and more, events run Mar 17-22 at various locations in the U of T St George campus area. All events free and open to the public, see website for details.
IWD
Free
Festivals