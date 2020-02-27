We Are The Stronghold: Music, Ceremony And Celebration In Solidarity With Wet'suwet'en
The International Indigenous Music Summit is presenting a benefit concert as a part of the WE ARE THE STRONGHOLD collective action to support the legal defense fund of the hereditary chiefs and land defenders holding the line. 7 pm-midnight. Pwyc $10-$50.
Proceeds will support RAVEN TRUST, the legal defense fund of Wet'suwet'en protectors of land, air and water. Buy tickets or donate here. Presented by the International Indigenous Music Summit.
#wearethestronghold #WetsuwetenStrong
