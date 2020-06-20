We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing

to Google Calendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

This online meeting will discuss creating a community-led alternative to policing in Toronto. The forum will be publicly live-streamed & participants who register in advance can give statements. June 20 at 4 pm ET. Free.

Livestreamed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/300471104448493

Read the full call to action and register for the forum here: https://tinyurl.com/communityforumTO

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - We Keep Each Other Safe: A Community Forum To Organize Alternatives To Policing - 2020-06-20 16:00:00