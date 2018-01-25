We Look At Animals Because Group Exhibition

Works by Quratulain Butt, Khaled Hourani, Maha Maamoun, Smriti Mehra, Huma Mulji, Ed Panar, Alex Sheriff, Andrea Luka Zimmerman. Through the lens of spectatorship, the show explores the shifting ways in which animals are regarded, represented and accorded meaning in post-industrial landscapes. Exhibiting photographs, video, works on paper, and sculpture, the featured artists reveal the nuanced, complicated and unexpected paradoxes that mark our relationships with cosmopolitan animals. Jan 25-Mar 25, reception 6-9 Jan 25. Free. Third floor.