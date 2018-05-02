We're Funny That Way Festival

LGBTQ+ festival and fundraiser with music, comedy and theatre performances by Julia Scotti, Phil Luzi, Slant-Eyed Mama, Monica Garrido, Ryan G Hinds, Diane Flacks, the B-Girlz, Grace Bakker and others.

May 2-5, see website for schedule. $5-$50 (Gayla Opening Gala on May 2, $300). This year's grant will go to Rainbow Railroad.