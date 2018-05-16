Weaver’s Eye, Weaver’s Art: Kilims Of Anatolia
Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5
Sumru Belger Krody, Senior Curator at the George Washington University Museum/The Textile Museum (DC), will present on Anatolian tapestry-woven kilims, considering aesthetics, technical influences, and cultural and individual artistry of the rural peasant women who make them. 6 pm. $12-$20. Pre-register.
