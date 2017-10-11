Web Development For Beginners

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

Experience learning Web Development at BrainStation with an introductory evening workshop. Looking to level up your skills by learning to code? BrainStation’s part-time Web Development course is an effective medium for achieving your digital goals. It's led by an industry expert, it’s hands-on and you’re accountable to your Educator and peers. 6-8:30 pm. $20. Pre-register.

