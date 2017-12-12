Web Development for Beginners
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
BrainStation’s part-time Web Development course is an effective medium for achieving your digital goals because it is led by an industry expert, it’s hands-on, and you’re accountable to your educator and peers. This 90 minute Intro To Web Development Workshop is an excellent precursor to the part-time course and offers a great taste of the BrainStation learning experience. 6:30 pm. $20. Pre-register.
Info
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4 View Map
Personal & Professional Development