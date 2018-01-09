Web Development For Beginners
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
The workshop will provide you with the basic understanding of Web Development, focusing on how programming languages like HTML, CSS and JavaScript come together to create websites. We’ll discuss the various components that make up a web page, including hands-on practice manipulating the code of current websites. 6:30 pm. $20. Pre-register
Personal & Professional Development