by Sina Gilani (Soulpepper Theatre). This immersive version of Iphigenia In Aulis by Euripides places the audience at the heart of the genesis of the Trojan War. Previews from Mar 22, opens Mar 28 and runs to Apr 14, see website for schedule. $35 & up.

https://soulpepper.ca/performances/wedding-at-aulis/6176