Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies: The Country Girl

Screening of the 1954 film about a director who hires an alcoholic has-been and strikes up a stormy relationship with the actor's wife, who he believes is the cause of all the man's problems. Stars Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and William Holden. All films are screened with closed captioning, whenever possible, for the benefit of hearing-impaired audience members. Space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

