Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies: The Little Foxes
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
Screening of the 1941 film about an evil Southern woman who sets out to destroy everyone in the way of her goals of wealth and power. 2 pm. Free.
All films are screened with closed captioning, when this option is available on the DVD, for the benefit of hearing-impaired audience members. Space is limited and seating is allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT347818&R=EVT347818
Free
