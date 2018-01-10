With Six You Get Eggroll (1968)

to Google Calendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies screening of the 1968 film about two widowed people who fall in love and marry, unprepared for the hostile reactions of their children. All films are screened with closed captioning, when this option is available on the DVD, for the benefit of hearing-impaired audience members. Space is limited and seating is allocated on a first come, first serve basis. 2 pm. Free.  http://torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT329518&R=EVT329518

Info
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
Film
416-393-7703
to Google Calendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) - 2018-01-10 14:00:00