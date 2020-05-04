WeeFestival of Arts & Culture
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Contemporary arts festival dedicated to celebrating the importance of the arts in early childhood. Offerings include 13 theatre productions spanning a range of disciplines and cultural contexts, 3 free family concerts, exhibitions, and workshops for parents and children. May 4-24. $15, some free events. More info at weefestival.ca
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
