Weekend Maple Syrup Experience

Mar 15, 2022

17 17 people viewed this event.

Join us for our 2022 maple syrup harvest and experience the sugarbush firsthand on Saturdays and Sundays through April 10. February 26-27 | March 5-6 | March 12-13 | March 19-20 | March 26-27 | April 2-3 | April 9-10

Reservations only • 9:00 am to 11:30 am • 11:00 am to 1:30 pm • 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm

  • Adult Admission (13 and up) : $34.50
  • Youth Admission (6-12): $17.50
  • 5 and under: Free
  • Prices do not include HST or Eventbrite charge

Admission includes entrance and trail access, parking and all-you-can-eat pancakes with pure maple syrup and a side of sausage and bacon with juice or water at the Heritage Barn

Additional Details

Location Address - 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Date And Time

Mon, Mar 14th, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Event Types

Attraction

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

