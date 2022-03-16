Weekend Maple Syrup Experience

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Join us for our 2022 maple syrup harvest and experience the sugarbush firsthand on Saturdays and Sundays through April 10. February 26-27 | March 5-6 | March 12-13 | March 19-20 | March 26-27 | April 2-3 | April 9-10
Reservations only • 9:00 am to 11:30 am • 11:00 am to 1:30 pm • 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm
Admission includes entrance and trail access, parking and all-you-can-eat pancakes with pure maple syrup and a side of sausage and bacon with juice or water at the Heritage Barn
Location Address - 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Event Price - $17.50-$34.50, kids 5 and under free