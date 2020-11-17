NOW MagazineAll EventsWeekend of Action Against Rape Culture

4th Annual Weekend of Action Against Rape Culture conference with a theme of Dismantling Rape Culture and Patriarcal Constructs.  Nov 27-29. Info and tickets – https://blackwomeninmotion.org

Conference Registration https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfrWXef2wSfw2u2z2J2l3lGSU9OWwk96KB1-HBQ5m0jya9QOA/viewform

A week-long event centering the voices and experiences of Black Womxn.
A look at intersectional ways in which rape culture exists, so we can come together and envision how we can change, dismantle, and heal from its presence in our community.

Please Note: This event is created by and for Black womxn (trans, femmes, cis), gender-non-conforming and non-binary folks only.

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-11-27 to
2020-11-29
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

