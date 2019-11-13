Weesageechak Begins To Dance 32

Aki Studio 585 Dundas E #120, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Native Earth Performing Arts presents the annual festival of theatre, dance, opera and multidisciplinary creations in development from across Turtle Island. Featuring readings, workshop productions, a panel discussion and a 2-Spirit Cabaret.

Nov 13-23, see website for schedule details. $15, festival pass $50 early bird.

Info

Aki Studio 585 Dundas E #120, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Stage
Festivals
Theatre
416-531-1402
