Weight Management Info Night With Renowned Expert Dr. David Macklin

Renowned expert Dr. David Macklin, Director of Weight Management at Medcan, has helped thousands of Canadians achieve their weight loss goals. Join him as he explains how struggling with weight is not a flaw in character but rather a complex and chronic condition that has viable, attainable solutions. Light refreshments provided.

January 9 from 6:30-8 pm, in the 14th Floor Lounge. $10 (proceeds go to Second Harvest Food Rescue). Pre-register.