Welcome To Night Vale

Live version of the podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring.

Jun 15, 2021

Live version of the podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff’s Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events. June 11, 2022. Doors 6 pm, show 8 pm. $35.50-$45.50. All ages. On sale June 18. http://ticketmaster.ca

Additional Details

Location - Danforth Music Hall

Date And Time
2022-06-11 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Location Page

Danforth Music Hall

