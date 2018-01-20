Listening To Art, Seeing Music Welcome Weekend

Be the first to enjoy Listening to Art, Seeing Music, which features 10 interactive and immersive Museum-wide soundscapes. Pop-up performances in a traditional Mongolian yurt installed in the Museum’s courtyard; screening of the documentary Kedi; and last chance to view the exhibition Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection.

Jan 20-21, 10 am-6 pm. Free all weekend, see website for details.