Listening To Art, Seeing Music Welcome Weekend
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Be the first to enjoy Listening to Art, Seeing Music, which features 10 interactive and immersive Museum-wide soundscapes. Pop-up performances in a traditional Mongolian yurt installed in the Museum’s courtyard; screening of the documentary Kedi; and last chance to view the exhibition Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection.
Jan 20-21, 10 am-6 pm. Free all weekend, see website for details.
