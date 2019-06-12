We're Funny That Way Festival

We’re Funny That Way Foundation presents queer musicians, comics, burlesque performers & storytellers. Performers include drag queens Selena Vyle and Randy Roberts, trans comic Ian Harvie, band Guitar Queeroes and more. Festival runs Jun 12-15, $5-$50 pwyc.

The Gayla Gala, supporting the ShiningMountains Two Spirit Renewal Project in Red Deer, Alberta, kicks off the fest Jun 12 at 7:30 pm ($300). The gala features Colin Mochrie & Deb McGrath, Jess Salomon, Jonathan Wilson, Eman El-Husseini and others.

Gala tickets available online at www.wftwgala.bpt.me.