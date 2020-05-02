Werq the World: Battle Royale Online Benefit

Global benefit hosted by Bianca Del Rio in Los Angeles and Lady Bunny in New York. The participating queens will engage their global audience to help support drag entertainers who have lost their income due to the shutdown of bars and nightclubs in response to COVID-19. The previous global benefit successfully raised enough money to support 30 queens nationwide, on a weekly basis.

Performers will lip sync battle against each other, and each performance will have an incorporated aspect voted on by fans. The battles will be between Alyssa Edwards vs. Plastique Tiara, Aquaria vs. Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara vs. Brooke Lynn Hytes, Gigi Goode vs. Violet Chachki, and Vanessa Vanjie vs. Yvie Oddly. Mirroring the production value of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World tour, performances will take place in empty venues across the United States. Each performance will be accompanied by a runway challenge. 8 pm.

The first 5000 fans who register will receive access for only $7.99, register now at VossEvents.com. Tipping will also be available during the live stream with 100% of proceeds going to the cause. To donate, you can text WERQ to +1 (917) 451-5250 or PayPal donate@vossevents.com (please note you must include the +1 when you dial).