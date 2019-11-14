West Toronto Junction Revisited
Pandemonium Books 2920 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
A celebration of Junction History as revealed by lively stories from turn-of-the-century newspaperman A. B. Rice whose edited memoirs form the basis for this best selling local history, out of print for 10 years and back in a revised and reedited 5th edition. Talk by the editors Joan Miles and Diana Fancher, refreshments. The book is published by the West Toronto Junction Historical Society. 7 pm. Free.
