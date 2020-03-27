Westwood Sailing Club Pub Night

Prohibition Gastrohouse 696 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G9

Affordable Sailing in Toronto at Westwood Sailing Club. Learn how to sail from some of the best-accredited sailing instructors in the city. Get access to a fleet of dinghy sailboats (albacores, lasers, and catamarans). Our affordable membership includes unlimited sailing and use of our waterfront clubhouse. 6:30-8:30 pm. Free. 

Prohibition Gastrohouse 696 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G9 View Map
Free
Community Events
