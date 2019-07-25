Children's Peace Theatre presents a collaborative creation featuring kids age 8-13 that takes a time-travel journey into our imaginations. Jul 25-27, dress rehearsal Thu 1 pm, matinee Fri 1 pm, gala Sat 5 pm. Thu-Fri pwyc, Sat $20, stu/srs 15, under 14 $10, under 2 free. Sat gala tickets at eventbrite.com

Peace Is Possible March: Jul 26 at 10:30 am, gather in the north lot of Shoppers World Danforth (3003 Danforth) to sign in and march to Taylor Creek Park. Free picnic lunch at noon followed by 1 pm performance of WeTropolis.