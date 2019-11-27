WGC Writers Talking TV – Save Me

The Writers Guild of Canada presents a chat and screening featuring Fabrizio Filippo, the creator and showrunner of CBC Gem series Save Me. Moderated by Marsha Greene (co-showrunner Mary Kills People). 7-9 pm. Free.

The event is free, but seating is limited. To save a spot at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, please RSVP to Shannon Bokowski (reception@wgc.ca).

www.wgc.ca/whats-new/WTTV_Save_Me