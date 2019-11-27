WGC Writers Talking TV – Save Me
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario
The Writers Guild of Canada presents a chat and screening featuring Fabrizio Filippo, the creator and showrunner of CBC Gem series Save Me. Moderated by Marsha Greene (co-showrunner Mary Kills People). 7-9 pm. Free.
The event is free, but seating is limited. To save a spot at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, please RSVP to Shannon Bokowski (reception@wgc.ca).
