WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show

to Google Calendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

The Writers Guild of Canada is hosting Baroness Von Sketch Show showrunner Jennifer Whalen and series’ writers Jen Goodhue and Monica Heisey at its next edition of WTTV. The event will feature an episode screening, insights into how this groundbreaking show and sketch comedy comes together and a lot of laughs. 7-9 pm. Free, but please RSVP to Shannon Bokowski (reception@wgc.ca) to secure a seat.

www.wgc.ca/node/61227

Info
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Film
416-979-7907
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show - 2019-03-06 19:00:00