WGC Writers Talking TV With Baroness von Sketch Show

The Writers Guild of Canada is hosting Baroness Von Sketch Show showrunner Jennifer Whalen and series’ writers Jen Goodhue and Monica Heisey at its next edition of WTTV. The event will feature an episode screening, insights into how this groundbreaking show and sketch comedy comes together and a lot of laughs. 7-9 pm. Free, but please RSVP to Shannon Bokowski (reception@wgc.ca) to secure a seat.

