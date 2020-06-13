What Art Has to Offer Immigration

Google Calendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Luminato Festival online event. The Laboratory for Artistic Intelligence shares original music, video art and performances created in collaboration with artists lo bil, Mark Campbell, Sharada Eswar, Tom Kuo and Nava Waxman. Dive deeper into The Lab with a short, behind-the-scenes film made by visual artist Claudia Arana, followed by an artistic statement from Founder and Chief Artistic Officer Helen Yung speaking to what art has to offer Immigration. 1 pm. Free. 

luminatofestival.com/Day-Three

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Luminato
Free
Art
Google Calendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - What Art Has to Offer Immigration - 2020-06-13 13:00:00