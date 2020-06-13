Luminato Festival online event. The Laboratory for Artistic Intelligence shares original music, video art and performances created in collaboration with artists lo bil, Mark Campbell, Sharada Eswar, Tom Kuo and Nava Waxman. Dive deeper into The Lab with a short, behind-the-scenes film made by visual artist Claudia Arana, followed by an artistic statement from Founder and Chief Artistic Officer Helen Yung speaking to what art has to offer Immigration. 1 pm. Free.

