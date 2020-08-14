NOW MagazineAll EventsWhat Comes After?

What Comes After?

A curated group exhibition highlighting paintings and photographs by gallery artists and pieces from our inventory. August 13-22. Free.

What Comes After? probes into the uncertainty of the current world we live in and beckons the viewer to contemplate our undetermined and ever-changing future. As the world around us changes at an unprecedented rate, we ask ourselves, what is to come after?

Featuring works by Patrice Charbonneau, Osheen Harruthoonyan, Lisa Johnson, Joan Kaufman, Jim Reid, Sasha Rogers, Peggy Taylor-Reid, and Pedie Wolfond. Each artist investigates our changing societal landscapes, feelings of confinement and longing for the ability to escape, and the perseverance of the natural world and the human spirit.

 

