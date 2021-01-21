What don’t we know about COVID-19 in Canada’s cities?

Candid Conversations with the Canadian Urban Institute event. 300 days into the pandemic there is still much we don’t know about how COVID-19 is affecting Canada’s cities, how specific communities are faring, and what the on-the-ground response needs to look like in our hardest-hit neighbourhoods. This kick off event for the2021 CityTalk program with a candid conversation on the COVID Signpost: 300 Days report and the effects of the pandemic on our cities. 2020 was about surviving the crisis. In 2021, we will need to move deftly towards recovery. CityTalk brings city builders together to pursue solutions for our most pressing urban challenges.

Moderator: Mary W. Rowe. Panel:

Kate Graham (The Canadian Urban Institute), Thierry Lindor (The Colors of Covid), Mayor Patrick Brown (Mayor of Brampton), and Janice Abbott (Atira Women’s Resource Society). Jan 25 at 1 pm. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4ZaH2n9-SK-xJhe4qgG2wg?mc_cid=f18c1976cd&mc_eid=1b3e65996a