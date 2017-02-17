What Dream It Was

Al Green Theatre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario

Presented by Ahuri Theatre and the Bottom’s Dream Collective. The audience is invited to participate in artistic activities including music, visual art, live performance and sensory experiences in this interactive theatrical playground inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Feb 17-19, Fri-Sun 10 am-noon and 2-4 pm. Pwyc at the door; $25, youth $15 reserved.

Al Green Theatre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario View Map

