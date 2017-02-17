What Dream It Was
Al Green Theatre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
Presented by Ahuri Theatre and the Bottom’s Dream Collective. The audience is invited to participate in artistic activities including music, visual art, live performance and sensory experiences in this interactive theatrical playground inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Feb 17-19, Fri-Sun 10 am-noon and 2-4 pm. Pwyc at the door; $25, youth $15 reserved.
Info
Al Green Theatre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Theatre