What's Left? A Socialist Playwrights Festival

An evening featuring emerging political playwrights. Sadie Berlin, Yolanda Bonnell, Natasha Greenblatt, Daniel Sarah Karasik, Thomas McKechnie, and Darrah Teitel read from their newest work in a performance and discussion framework addressing how their work embraces socialist priorities and how we can embrace them. March 23 from 6:30-10:30 pm (doors 6 pm). Free/pwyc.

socialistproject.ca/event/whats-left-a-socialist-playwrights-festival