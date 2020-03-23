What's Left? A Socialist Playwrights Festival

Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3

An evening featuring emerging political playwrights. Sadie Berlin, Yolanda Bonnell, Natasha Greenblatt, Daniel Sarah Karasik, Thomas McKechnie, and Darrah Teitel read from their newest work in a performance and discussion framework addressing how their work embraces socialist priorities and how we can embrace them. March 23 from 6:30-10:30 pm (doors 6 pm). Free/pwyc.

