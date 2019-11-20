What's Next For The Kurds, Syria And Turkey

Speakers Gulay Kilicasian and Canan Sahin talk about the aftermath of the invasion of northern Syria by Turkish armed forces after the U.S. withdrawal. 7 pm. Free.

Gulay Kilicasian is a member of both the Kurdish Community Centre and the Rojava Solidarity Collective; Canan Sahin is a member of the International Socialists and the Revolutionary Socialist Worker Party in Turkey (DSIP).