What's Yours Is Mine: Against The Sharing Economy

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Join author and technologist Tom Slee as he explores the negative personal and societal consequences of the the so-called sharing economy. Drawing on his original empirical research Slee shows that the friendly language of sharing, trust, and community often masks a darker reality. 7-8:30 pm. Free. Beeton Hall.

Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events
