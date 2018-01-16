What's Yours Is Mine: Against The Sharing Economy
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Join author and technologist Tom Slee as he explores the negative personal and societal consequences of the the so-called sharing economy. Drawing on his original empirical research Slee shows that the friendly language of sharing, trust, and community often masks a darker reality. 7-8:30 pm. Free. Beeton Hall.
