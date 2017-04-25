What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians

Google Calendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00

Music Gallery 197 John, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1X6

Forum for Tkaronto's Indigenous musical artists to share their perspective on the sounds of sovereignty and emerging musical communities in Canada's cultural capital with Wolastoq First Nation vocal artist Jeremy Dutcher, and performance by Anishinaabe electronic artist Ziibiwan. 6 pm. Free.

Info

Music Gallery 197 John, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1X6 View Map

Community Events, Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians - 2017-04-25 18:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print