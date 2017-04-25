What Sovereignty Sounds Like: A Forum For Indigenous Musicians
Music Gallery 197 John, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1X6
Forum for Tkaronto's Indigenous musical artists to share their perspective on the sounds of sovereignty and emerging musical communities in Canada's cultural capital with Wolastoq First Nation vocal artist Jeremy Dutcher, and performance by Anishinaabe electronic artist Ziibiwan. 6 pm. Free.
