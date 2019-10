Second City presents a musical extravaganza about the holiday season for kids, parents, grandparents, siblings and reindeer of all ages. Includes brand new scenes for 2019, improv and original songs by Jay McCarrol. Nov 30-Jan 3, matinee performances at 2 and 4:30 pm, see website for schedule details. $18, child $14.

secondcity.com/shows/toronto/what-the-elf