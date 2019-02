Urban comedy showcase hosted by Vong Show, official spokesperson for gay, super cute Asians. Featuring Ali Hassan, Coko & Daphney, Cassie Cao, Abbas Wahab, Mike Payne, Ben McKay and Leonard Chan. 8 pm. $15 adv, $20 at door (limited). Tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/56311233415

647-784-7504 // facebook.com/events/508975592959535