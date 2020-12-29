What’s In The Box

NOW MagazineAll EventsWhat’s In The Box

Annual celebrated music fest between Boxing Day and NYE showcases the best up-and-coming collectives, musical acts and performers on DrakeTV. To Dec 30. https://www.thedrake.ca/inthebox

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-12-26 to
2020-12-30
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event

