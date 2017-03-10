When Art Meets Fashion – Exhibitions For The Untamed Imagination
Cumberland Terrace 2 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1J5
Photography/video exhibit examines the historical and contemporary relationship between art and culture, fashion and style through the lenses of local and international photographers from varied ethnic backgrounds and photographic disciplines.
Mar 10-Apr 28. Free. Gallery facing Cumberland Street (opposite the Pilot Bar).
Free
