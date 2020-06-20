When I Walk

Jason DaSilva has been living with a severe form of multiple sclerosis for over 15 years. As his mobility decreased, Jason gained insight into the innumerable barriers facing people with mobility challenges. He decided to use his talents as a filmmaker to document his physical decline and draw attention to the issue of urban accessibility.

Online screening followed by Q&A with DaSilva, moderated by ArtsEverywhere Festival Director Marva Wisdom. June 20 & 21 at 2 pm ET. Free.

www.wheniwalk.com // http://festival.artseverywhere.ca