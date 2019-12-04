When I Was Young: A Performance by Andrew Lochhead

Interdisciplinary artist Andrew Lochhead plays previously unheard selections from his father's mid-20th-century 45 rpm record collection in an attempt to create an audio portrait of his dad, and of the flourishing Canadian youth culture in the 1950s and 60s. Dec 4 from 6-11 pm. Free. At Seance Centre: 165 Geary, Unit #2

