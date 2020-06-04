How the RCMP Security Service, a prominent right wing columnist & the extreme right targeted the Toronto-based Praxis social research institute & anti-poverty activists in the late 60s and early 70s is the subject of Paul Weinberg’s new book When Poverty Mattered, Then and Now. The author engages in a conversation with musician David Buchbinder. 7 pm. Free.

Online Zoom link: http://bit.ly/2XBPy5F

facebook.com/events/3767018260006187