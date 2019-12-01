When She Won't Back Down - Echo Women's Choir Concert
Church of the Holy Trinity 19 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1
Songs of determination and encouragement in the struggle for rights and justice, with music from North and South America, Hungary, and the Georgian Republic. Led by Alan Gasser and Tahirih Vejdani, with special guests the Latin American band Las Brujas del Barrio (The Witches of the Neighbourhood). 7:30 pm. $25, srs/child/underwaged $15.
Church of the Holy Trinity 19 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1
