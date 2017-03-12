When Women Rule The Night

Poetry Jazz Cafe 224 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario

Power to Girls Foundation presents a night of arts performances in honour of International Women’s Day. An all-female lineup of poets, singers, dancers, visual artists, DJ and hosts are uniting to celebrate womyn, Queens, mothers, sisters and daughters in an empowering performance experience. 6-10 pm. $15, adv $10.

facebook.com/events/676601402546400

Poetry Jazz Cafe 224 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Community Events, Music
Benefits
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul

416-993-5534

