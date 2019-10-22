Where Water Lived

to Google Calendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00

Gallery 1313 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L8

WIA@ 1313 Window Box Gallery opens its 2019-20 series, Through a Glass Lightly, of work by women disability artists. In Where Water Lived, the opening exhibit, fragments from artist Tegan L. Smith’s past work are framed by a map about the fluctuating Lake Ontario shoreline. Following radiation and chemotherapy, bouts of fatigue ununderscored the energy toll. Water health is conflated here with the theme of women aging with disabilities. To Nov 1. Free.

Info

Gallery 1313 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L8 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Where Water Lived - 2019-10-22 00:00:00