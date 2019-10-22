WIA@ 1313 Window Box Gallery opens its 2019-20 series, Through a Glass Lightly, of work by women disability artists. In Where Water Lived, the opening exhibit, fragments from artist Tegan L. Smith’s past work are framed by a map about the fluctuating Lake Ontario shoreline. Following radiation and chemotherapy, bouts of fatigue ununderscored the energy toll. Water health is conflated here with the theme of women aging with disabilities. To Nov 1. Free.