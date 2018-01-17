Whiplash

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies screening. Screening of the  2014 film about a promising young drummer enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory where his dreams of greatness are mentored by an instructor who will stop at nothing to realize a student's potential. 2 pm. Free. All films are screened with closed captioning, whenever possible . Space is limited and seating is allocated on a first come, first serve basis. 

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT329519&R=EVT329519

Info
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
Free
Film
416-393-7703
