Whiplash In Concert

Revisit the 2014 Academy-Award winning film, Whiplash, starring Miles Teller and JK Simmons and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), in a new, mesmerizing live concert experience.

The show will be conducted by two-time Academy Award-winner Justin Hurwitz, and feature an 18-piece jazz big band who will perform the soundtrack along with the movie.

October 30 at 7 pm. $65 and up. All ages. Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth. ticketmaster.ca