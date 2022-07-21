Readers' Choice 2021

Whiplash In Concert

Jul 21, 2022

Whiplash In Concert

Revisit the 2014 Academy-Award winning film, Whiplash, starring Miles Teller and JK Simmons and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), in a new, mesmerizing live concert experience.

The show will be conducted by two-time Academy Award-winner Justin Hurwitz, and feature an 18-piece jazz big band who will perform the soundtrack along with the movie.

October 30 at 7 pm. $65 and up. All ages. Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth. ticketmaster.ca

Location Address - 147 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $65 and up

Sun, Oct 30th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

