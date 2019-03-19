Whiskey Ginger Collective New Works Festival

The Whiskey Ginger Collective presents: Waltzing With Puppets by Chloe Whitehorn, Scarred Leather by Adrianna Prosser (staged reading) and Sweet Mama And The Salty Muffins by Ciarán Myers (workshop). Mar 19-24, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $10-$20, Tue preview pwyc.

wgcnewworksfestival.bpt.me // facebook.com/events/494757894264881